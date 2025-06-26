WATCH TV LIVE

The Healthiest Way to Cook Pasta

woman holding up a large bowl of pasta
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 26 June 2025 10:44 AM EDT

Pasta is healthiest when cooked al dente. The Italian phrase means ‘to the tooth” and describes the texture of cooked pasta when it’s tender but firm and chewy when you bite into it. If your pasta is mushy and soft, you’ve blasted right past al dente and into well done.

When pasta is cooked al dente, it has a lower glycemic index, a measure of how quickly foods raise blood sugar levels, than overcooked noodles, says Axios. It also encourages more chewing, which helps with digestion. Some experts recommend cooking pasta three-quarters through, removing it from the water while it’s still sticky and finishing it in the sauce.

The cooking time for pasta can vary depending on the type and shape you are preparing, as well as the specific brand. Generally, most dried pastas take about 8 to 12 minutes to reach the al dente stage. Fresh pasta, on the other hand, cooks much faster — usually within 2 to 4 minutes. It’s always a good idea to check the package instructions as a guideline but tasting the pasta a minute or two before the suggested time is the best way to ensure it reaches that perfect tender yet firm texture.

Here are some tips:

• Make sure you have enough water in a large pot and bring it to a rapid boil.

• Add at least one teaspoon of salt, which speeds the boiling process.

• Add pasta and stir.

• Turn the heat down to medium-high or medium so that the water doesn’t boil over.

• Never rinse pasta because that washes away essential nutrients and removes the starchy layer that helps it adhere to the sauce. Don’t add oil to the water, which also prevents your sauce from sticking. Add the oil after the pasta is cooked.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


