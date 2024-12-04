B Vitamins Could Be Key to Parkinson's Treatment

Scientists have discovered that decreased levels of certain B vitamins may be the missing link between the gut and brain that leads to Parkinson’s disease (PD). Specifically, researchers at Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine in Japan found that lower levels of riboflavin (vitamin B2) and biotin (vitamin B7) may affect gut microbes that are associated with this neurodegenerative disease. PD affects 10 million people around the world, and nearly one million people in the U.S.

Currently, while there are treatments to ease symptoms of PD, there is no cure for the disease.

According to ScienceAlert, the breakthrough discovery made by Japanese researchers could pave the way to developing a simple but effective treatment for PD. By administering oral riboflavin and biotin supplements to those identified with deficiencies, the gut microbiome can be restored to a healthier state to prevent or slow symptoms, such as the debilitating loss of muscle control.

Study author Hiroshi Nishiwaki and his colleagues analyzed data from 94 PD patients and found a reduction in the number of genes in their gut bacteria that are responsible for manufacturing vitamins B2 and B7. B vitamins are critical players in the manufacturing of short-chain fatty acids or SCFAs and polyamines that help keep the intestinal lining healthy.

When the gut microbiota is healthy, it creates a mucous barrier in the intestinal lining that prevents toxins from entering the bloodstream and invading the brain. However, when the lining is compromised, these toxins can travel through the bloodstream into the brain and affect neurotransmission processes that are critical for brain health, explains a university news release. The toxins increase nervous system inflammation that can lead to the debilitating motor and dementia symptoms of PD.

The study findings, published in npj Parkinson's Disease, suggest a potential explanation for the progression of PD and opens the door for possible treatment with B vitamins to address the deficiencies in certain patients with PD. The results also highlight the importance of the relationship between the gut microbiota and neurodegenerative diseases.