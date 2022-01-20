Never Ignore These 8 Painful Symptoms

Those troublesome aches and pains that often accompany aging may not be so harmless. Too easily ignored pain may turn out to be serious or even life-threatening. Experts say it’s important to pay attention to the body’s signals as they may be trying to tell us that something is very wrong. Don’t wait too long to seek medical attention if the symptoms are unusual.

“Boomers, especially, are very stoic,” Dr. Edwin Leap, a North Carolina-based emergency physician, tells AARP. “They’re used to things hurting. So, they put off chest pain for a day or two, and by the time they come to hospital, they’ve completed a heart attack. Or they fall off a ladder, get up and say they’re fine. Then it turns out they have an intercranial hemorrhage — a life-threatening situation.”

Leap advises that any sudden or unexplained pain should be checked out by a doctor. Here are some examples: