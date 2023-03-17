×
Tags: ozempic | semaglutide | diabetes | weight loss | shortage | novo nordisk

Diabetes Drug Ozempic Back in Supply After Shortage

man giving himself injection of Ozempic
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 17 March 2023 02:14 PM EDT

Novo Nordisk's best-selling diabetes treatment drug Ozempic is back on the shelves in the United States after months of shortage, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website showed on Friday.

The main active ingredient in Ozempic is semaglutide, also the key ingredient in Novo's obesity drug Wegovy, which has been seeing supply shortage due to high demand.

The company said the 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and the 1 mg doses of Ozempic are available for patients. The 2 mg dose, however, has limited availability until the end of this month, largely due to the demand coupled with overall global supply constraints.

"While product continues to be manufactured and shipped, patients in some areas of the country will experience delays with the 2mg dose," Novo Nordisk said.

In February, the company had warned of supply constraints this year on Ozempic. The drug recorded sales of 59.75 billion Danish crowns ($8.56 billion) in 2022.

Ozempic's demand was also seen to be partly driven by prescriptions to non-diabetic patients seeking to lose weight, which is outside the drug's approved indication.

($1 = 6.9785 Danish crowns) 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Health-News
183
Friday, 17 March 2023 02:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

