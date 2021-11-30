×
Old Spice, Secret Antiperspirants Recalled Due to Benzene

man spraying antiperspirant under his arm
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 30 November 2021 02:57 PM

Several Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants and hygiene products have been voluntarily recalled in the United States due to the presence of the cancer-causing chemical benzene, Procter & Gamble says.

Benzene exposure can occur by inhalation, orally and through the skin. It can lead to cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, as well as potentially life-threatening blood disorders.

Procter & Gamble said that it has not received any reports of harm from the recalled products, which were distributed across the country.

The recalled products have expiration dates through September 2023 and the following UPC codes, names and descriptions:

012044001912 Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport 12/6 ounces

012044044759 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 3.8 ounces

037000729747 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Pure Sport Plus 12/3.8 ounces

037000730347 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 12/3.8 ounces

037000749479 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Ultimate Captain 12/3.8 ounces

037000695714 Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented 12/4.9 ounces

037000695707 Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air 12/4.9 ounces

012044048535 Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set

037000586906 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack

037000711087 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/6 ounces

037000711094 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/4 ounces

037000723721 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Waterlily 3.8 ounces

037000729860 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Lavender 12/3.8 ounces

037000729914 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Water Lily 12/3.8 ounces

037000729921 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Light Essentials 12/3.8 ounces

037000798842 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Rose 12/3.8 ounces

037000747642 Secret Outlast Inv Spray Completely Clean 12/3.8 ounces

037000747727 Secret Outlast Inv Spray Protecting Powder 12/3.8 ounces

Consumers with the recalled products should stop using them and throw them away.

Contact your physician or health care provider if you have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products, Procter & Gamble advised.

For more information, consumers can call 888-339-7689 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or go to one of two websites: Old Spice or Secret. The websites include reimbursement information.

© HealthDay


Health-News
