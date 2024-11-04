WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: obesity | weight loss | medications | glp-1 | novo nordisk | cagrisema | semaglutide

Novo's New Obesity Drug Could Be Most Effective Yet

Novo Nordisk sign
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 04 November 2024 11:00 AM EST

Novo Nordisk is not resting on its laurels. Its blockbuster weight loss drug semaglutide (sold under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy) is expected to become the world’s top-selling drug franchise next year and may reach a $130 billion market in the next five years, according to Bloomberg. Now, Novo has developed a new medication that offers even more dramatic weight loss. Experts predict the new weight-loss drug in the pipeline will be even more successful.

Called CagriSema, Novo’s drug combines semaglutide and cagrilintide, both GLP-1 drugs. In clinical trials, CagriSema helped patients lose 15.6% of their body weight over 32 weeks, compared to a 5.1% reduction of Wegovy alone and an 8.1% reduction of cagrilintide alone.

According to BioSpace, CagriSema is currently going head-to-head with Eli Lilly & Co.’s drug Zepbound in a Phase III trial targeting 800 people which is slated to be completed by August 2025.

Rival pharmaceutical company Lilly ’s weight loss drugs, Zepbound and Mounjaro, contain tirzepatide. All of the medications currently being used for weight loss work the same way. They slow down the movement of food through the stomach and curb appetite, which can lead to weight loss, according to NPR.

The drugs mimic the GLP-1, or glucagon-like peptide-1, hormone in our bodies. When we eat, GLP-1 is released from our intestines and sends signals to our brain centers that control appetite. So far, the drugs have been hugely successful, despite some side effects, such as such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Novo Nordisk is not resting on its laurels. Its blockbuster weight loss drug semaglutide (sold under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy) is expected to become the world's top-selling drug franchise next year and may reach a $130 billion market in the next five years,...
obesity, weight loss, medications, glp-1, novo nordisk, cagrisema, semaglutide, cagrilintide, wegovy, ozempic
254
2024-00-04
Monday, 04 November 2024 11:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved