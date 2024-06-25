Promising Health Benefits of New Obesity Drugs

Ozempic and other drugs in its class, such as Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound, can help you manage diabetes and lose weight, but research is now discovering that these medications may treat many more health conditions.

According to The New York Times, these drugs, called GLP-1s (glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists) may be effective against heart disease, liver disease, sleep apnea, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, and other health problems.

Some doctors are adopting a treatment plan they call ‘obesity first,’ according to The New York Times. By treating obesity with one of the GLP-1 agonists, related complications, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, arthritis, and sleep apnea, also improve without separate medications to treat the conditions. Other physicians feel strongly that medications that have already been proven against these related conditions should be used until more rigorous studies have been conducted on the obesity drugs.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Wegovy for heart disorders on March 8. The FDA said it helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, heart attack and stroke in adults with heart disease.

Scientists discovered that a compound in Ozempic reduced the risk of kidney disease complications. Recently, clinical trials found that tirzepatide, found in the weight-loss drug Mounjaro and the diabetes medication Zepbound, had positive benefits for sleep apnea. Researchers found that these drugs appeared to reduce the severity of sleep apnea, which affects 20 million Americans, along with reducing weight and improving blood pressure

Other benefits of these drugs, originally designed to treat diabetes, may extend to Alzheimer’s disease, liver disease, polycystic ovary syndrome and dermatological conditions.

A new clinical trial showed that weight-loss drugs can improve symptoms in heart failure patients. Both men and women showed improved heart function after a year on semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, says HealthDay. This could mean that the drugs have heart benefits beyond helping people lose weight.

According to NPR, with the surge of popularity of these drugs, doctors and patients bean to notice a striking side effect. They appear to reduce cravings for alcohol, nicotine and opioids. They may also have a positive impact on other compulsive behaviors such as gambling and online shopping.

The weight loss drugs appear to work on areas of the brain that reduce craving. Studies have shown that at least in rats, they reduce the craving for cocaine. More research is underway to see if they can also curb alcoholism.

While researchers don’t fully understand why Ozempic and its cousins have such a power effect across so many diverse medical conditions, one theory is that they reduce inflammation. As we know, chronic inflammation is the underlying cause of many chronic diseases.

But these promising new drugs do have negative, potentially serious side effects including increasing the risk of developing gallstones and pancreatic inflammation. Nausea, vomiting diarrhea and constipation are common reactions to the drugs that will help users lose up to 15% of their body weight before plateauing. People using these drugs may eat too little and become malnourished while losing critical muscle mass.

Ozempic and other weight-loss drugs only work if they are taken. Once you stop, they stop. The benefits and risks of taking these drugs requires more extensive study and research. According to experts, we are just on the horizon of understanding their full potential impact on dreaded diseases, such as heart disease and Alzheimer’s.