Beware of These Nursing Home Red Flags

We’ve all heard horror stories about what can happen in nursing homes, from substandard care to outright abuse of the elderly. That’s why it is so important to do your homework when looking for the right facility for yourself or a loved one. It is critical to visit a nursing home to see, hear and observe the staff and residents firsthand.

According to U.S. News, one way to winnow the search is by using websites like Care Compare provided by Medicare. This handy tool gives information and ratings for nursing homes, rehabilitation centers and other facilities in your area. U.S. News also has a comprehensive list of 15,000 nursing homes to help you find the best care for your loved one. Check online reviews to see how others have rated the facility.

But a personal visit may be one of the best ways to evaluate if a nursing home is right for you. Pay attention to the following information about the facilities and watch out for these red flags:

• Infections and death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2018 estimated that there were 1.3 million nursing home residents and up to 3 million infections every year in senior care facilities. Common infections include COVID-19, MRSA, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, norovirus, clostridium difficile (C. diff), and scabies. Dr. Gary Small, behavioral health physician-in-chief at Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey suggests watching the staff in action when touring a nursing facility. “Do they wash their hands before and after handling a patient?” he asks. “If they don’t, this poses an infection risk, which is a big concern for older adults with weakened immune system.”

• Staff turnover. One of the signs to look for is how often there is a change of certified nursing aides in the facility. According to research, high nursing staff turnover is an important indicator of quality care, with rates often reaching 100% annually, meaning the nursing aide that’s attending to your loved one may be gone within a year. Check for nurse-to-patient ratios and whether nursing care is available at night. Consistent care is important to monitor decline in health.

• Social enrichment. When you visit a facility, learn about the activities that are offered to residents to encourage healthy socialization. According to the CDC, people who lack socialization are 50% more likely to develop dementia. Small adds that it is also important to have outdoor activities that improve the quality of life.

• Check for complaints to state agencies. State agencies that license and certify nursing homes inspect each facility annually. Ask to see a copy of that report to see if the home complies with federal or state standards. Be vigilant in your personal inspection to note if the residents appear to be well-cared for and don’t have any bruises or other signs of potential abuse. You can also ask to see copies of any complaint investigations.

• Bring along a copy of the Medicare Nursing Home Checklist. According to the National Institute on Aging filling out the checklist as you visit each facility will help clarify your choices. In addition, make sure that the facility has accessibility for people with disabilities, is clean and fresh-smelling, and appears to foster warm interaction between staff and residents. “Observe how the staff interact with each other and the residents,” says Small. “Talk with residents and staff members to get a sense of how they like or dislike the place.”

• Visit at mealtime. If there is a dining room, is it clean and attractive? Is the food appetizing and will the kitchen staff handle special meal requests? Don’t be afraid to request a taste test yourself!

• Find out about costs and contracts. Get detailed information about costs and which services are covered. Will Medicare, Medicaid or long-term insurance pay for any of these costs? See if the facility offers a financial assistance office to help you navigate the expenses.

“Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities vary tremendously in quality, so it is often a daunting task to help a loved one find a place that suits their needs,” Small tells Newsmax. “If you are helping someone identify the best place for them, consider how you yourself would feel living in a particular setting. When inspecting residences, take your time to observe the setting.”