Protect Yourself From the Dreaded Norovirus

Rising norovirus cases across the U.S. have many people worried about contracting the dreaded “winter vomiting disease.” WastewaterSCAN, a national monitoring program run by Stanford and Emory University, reports that norovirus levels have been climbing steadily since mid-October.

Each year, norovirus sickens about 20 million Americans and leads to roughly 900 deaths — most of them adults 65 and older, according to AARP.

With holiday travel and crowded indoor gatherings underway, conditions are perfect for rapid transmission of this highly contagious virus, which spreads easily through contaminated food, water, hands, and surfaces. Although many people associate norovirus outbreaks with cruise ships, the virus frequently appears in schools, nursing homes, restaurants, and other community settings.

Norovirus attacks the gastrointestinal system, triggering sudden vomiting and diarrhea. But unlike many respiratory viruses, it does not spread through the air. That means wearing a mask will not protect you from infection.

According to TODAY, alcohol-based hand sanitizers are not effective against norovirus. Washing hands with soap and water when it is available is the most effective way of ridding the virus from your hands. The virus is protected by a tough protein shell called a capsid, which resists standard sanitizers.

For cleaning surfaces, only bleach-based cleaning products have been shown to reliably destroy the virus, which can remain active on surfaces for days.

Because there is no vaccine or specific treatment for norovirus, prevention is essential. Experts recommend practicing vigilant hygiene and avoiding anyone who is symptomatic, since they are most contagious during active illness.

Here’s what you need to know to stay safe:

• Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water, especially after using the restroom, changing diapers, and before eating or preparing food. “Soap is a detergent, and it can dissolve and break apart the capsid and inactivate the virus pretty quickly,” explains Dr. Craig Wilen, associate professor of laboratory medicine and immunology at the Yale School of Medicine.

• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces using a bleach-based cleaner. Wash contaminated clothing and linens in hot water. Wilen notes that bleach wipes are highly effective against norovirus.

• Avoid preparing food for others while you are experiencing any symptoms and for at least two days after recovery. If you have the norovirus, you can continue shedding the virus during this period, increasing the risk of infecting others.

Taking simple precautions can help protect you and your loved ones during a peak season for norovirus — and keep holiday gatherings healthier for everyone.