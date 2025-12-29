WATCH TV LIVE

Make New Year's Resolutions That Stick

By    |   Monday, 29 December 2025 03:43 PM EST

New Year’s resolutions often fall apart because people set ambitious goals without a clear plan or realistic steps to achieve them. In fact, a Forbes Health/One Poll survey found that the average resolution lasts just 3.74 months.

Only 8% of respondents stick with their goals for one month. About 22% last two months, another 22% make it to three months, and just 13% stay on track for four months. As the excitement of the new year fades, motivation tends to wane, making it easy to slip back into old habits.

Experts say focusing on small, manageable changes and tracking progress throughout the year can improve the odds of success.

One of the most important steps is being realistic. According to the BBC, setting vague goals such as “losing weight” or “changing careers” often sets people up for disappointment. Instead of focusing on weight alone, experts suggest shifting toward positive, action-based goals such as improving fitness, making healthier choices, or boosting energy levels.

NPR notes that concrete behavioral goals like adding more vegetables to meals or walking for 30 minutes a day are more actionable and less tied to the number on the scale.

Similarly, instead of resolving to “change careers,” focus on specific steps that can lead to work that feels more meaningful.

Experts also warn against using fixed language, especially the words “always” and “never.” Promising yourself that you will always go to the gym or never drink alcohol again can backfire. These rigid commitments leave no room for flexibility and make setbacks feel like failures. The goal is progress, not perfection. Slips and relapses are part of the process and do not mean your resolution has failed.

Another effective strategy is habit stacking, which involves linking a new habit to an existing routine. By using an established habit as a cue, it becomes easier to build a new one. For example, doing a few pushups after brushing your teeth, journaling while having a glass of wine, or placing a book on your pillow to encourage nightly reading are simple ways to create consistency without feeling overwhelmed.

Finally, maintaining a positive mindset matters. Focusing on what you are gaining rather than what you are giving up can help sustain motivation. Viewing resolutions as opportunities for growth, rather than strict rules, makes them easier to maintain long-term.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

