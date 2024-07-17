How Neurologists Keep Their Brains Sharp

Our brains thrive on rest and rejuvenation, but in today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world, it’s hard to turn off the noise and chatter and think clearly. It is also difficult to calm our minds to get the recommended 7 to 9 hours of quality sleep that is needed to recharge our brains each night. Leading neurologists share secrets of how they keep their brains sharp with Well + Good:

• Have a consistent sleep schedule. This is one of the most important things you can do for your brain, says neurologist and sleep medicine physician Dr. Christopher Allen. Going to bed at the same time every night, including weekends, strengthens your sleep-wake cycle and your deep-sleep phases, improving sleep quality. Regular sleep habits also encourage the production of melatonin, a hormone that helps us fall asleep and cortisol, the hormone that governs alertness.

• Meditate for at least 10 minutes in the evening. Allowing time every evening to de-stress and reduce anxiety is important for your brain. Meditation, relaxation techniques, deep breathing and other forms of turning inward can help lower your heart rate and blood pressure, making it easier to fall asleep. Neurologists say that too much stress and anxiety can impair brain function.

• Avoid blue light before bed. Allen says that exposure to blue light from your devices or TV may suppress the production of melatonin, making sleep more elusive. Also choose what you watch wisely before bedtime and avoid stressful content — including thrillers!

• Read a few pages before bedtime. Curling up with a good book before you go to sleep helps boost brain power, according to experts at Mather Hospital. Reading improves brain and memory function and enhances connectivity in the brain, while promoting relaxation and quality sleep.

• Create a cool dark environment for the best rest. According to the Sleep Foundation, the temperature in your room can make a significant difference in your sleep quality. The best room temperature for most people is approximately 65 degrees Fahrenheit, but it can be adjusted to suit individual preferences. Use blackout curtains to keep the light out or wear an eye mask. You may also invest in a white noise machine or download calming music.

• Don’t overeat in the evening. A light snack of antioxidant-rich berries and vegetables may help brain cells from oxidative stress, says Dr. Rizwan Bashir, an Atlanta-based neurologist. Eating heavy, sugar-laden foods can disrupt sleep and cause inflammation, which can negatively affect brain health.

• Talk to a friend. Research has found that social connectivity is stimulating to the brain and may improve mental well-being, says Well + Good. Make time to join friends for social activities that can improve your mood, reduce stress and anxiety, and help deal with feelings of loneliness and isolation, which are detrimental to mental health.

• Drink chamomile tea. Bashir recommends swapping your evening espresso for herbal teas like chamomile and peppermint tea that promote relaxation and better sleep quality. Avoid caffeine and alcohol that may disrupt sleep patterns.