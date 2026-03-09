The Health Benefits of Napping

Monday is National Napping Day, a tradition observed the day after the switch to Daylight Saving Time. The timing is fitting, since most people lose an hour of sleep when clocks “spring forward” on the second Sunday in March — and many will still feel the effects for several more days.

Taking a short nap — NASA suggests about 26 minutes — may help relax blood vessels, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of heart disease. According to the American Heart Association, a brief daytime nap can also help overcome the afternoon slump, boost energy, and leave you feeling more alert and in a better mood.

Most people can benefit from napping, especially those who get less than the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep each night. Many people feel tired or irritable after lunch, and a short nap can help restore energy without relying on another cup of coffee or a sugary energy drink.

Other benefits of napping may include:

• Improved memory and cognitive function.

• Enhanced creativity and problem-solving skills, since the brain performs better after rest.

• A stronger immune system. Even while you sleep, the body remains active, helping support immune defenses, according to experts at Northwestern Medicine.

• Reduced stress and improved mood. After a nap, you may feel calmer and better able to handle daily challenges.

• Better performance and increased alertness throughout the day.

Here are a few tips for a productive nap:

• Pick the right time. Experts say napping after 3 p.m. may interfere with nighttime sleep.

• Find a quiet, cool place where you won’t be disturbed. This could be a comfortable spot at home, in the office, or even in your car.

• Set a timer. Aim for about 20 minutes, and no longer than 30 minutes, to avoid waking up groggy.