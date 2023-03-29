×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: naloxone | narcan | otc | opioid | reversal | fda | approval

FDA Approves First OTC Opioid Overdose Reversal Drug

box of Narcan nasal spray
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 29 March 2023 09:13 AM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the over-the-counter use of Emergent BioSolutions Inc's Narcan, making it the first opioid overdose reversal drug to be sold nationwide without a prescription.

The approval for OTC use of Narcan, Emergent's naloxone-based nasal spray, will help increase its availability and align the federal government's stance with states that have provisions to offer the drug without prescription through a pharmacist.

Naloxone rapidly reverses or blocks the effects of opioids, restoring normal respiration, especially when given within minutes of the first signs of an overdose.

The agency's decision is in line with the unanimous recommendation of an independent panel of advisers in February in favor of allowing OTC use of the drug.

Drug-related overdose deaths in the United States rose about 15% year-over-year to more than 100,000 in 2021, as per official data.

Shares of the Maryland-based company rose 5.5% before the bell. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the over-the-counter use of Emergent BioSolutions Inc's Narcan, making it the first opioid overdose reversal drug to be sold nationwide without a prescription.
naloxone, narcan, otc, opioid, reversal, fda, approval
150
2023-13-29
Wednesday, 29 March 2023 09:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved