The Anti-Aging Supplement That Celebrities Are Taking

Move over Ozempic and Botox. The next wellness craze is taking NAD supplements, powder, and drips to ensure a youthful, vibrant body, according to MSN.

Even though the Food and Drug Administration has banned many of these products until they are tested clinically, they’re flying off the shelves as elite influencers jump on the NAD bandwagon. NAD stands for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, a molecule that is critical to the conversion of protein, fat, and carbohydrates into energy.

As we age, our bodies don’t produce as much NAD so most men and women over the age of 60 and 70 could benefit from a booster. Unfortunately, experts warn that many of the NAD-boosting supplements don’t work, so you have to do your homework to figure out the best approach for your body.

Interest into this anti-aging coenzyme began within the past two decades when researchers found that NAD-boosted mice live longer, have less fat and more muscle, lower inflammation and fewer age-related issues, says MSN.

Scientists began working on formulas for humans and the NAD trend began to skyrocket with celebrities like the Kardashians injecting them through IVs. But scientists who have tested NAD supplements say they’re “pretty useless” and that taking NAD precursors is far more effective.

These include nicotinamide riboside (NR), nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), nicotinic acid, and niacinamide. And you can get these precursors by walking, eating meat and fish, nuts, fortified breakfast cereals, broccoli and cucumbers.

“It’s not about living the perfect life, but it’s about being sensible,” says Dr. Sabine Donnai, a physician who has been testing NAD boosters. She recommends NAD powder for her patients who might benefit from supplementation. The cost is $118 for a month’s supply.

Donnai’s longevity clinic located in London, England helps wealthy clients improve their health and maximize their longevity. About one third of her clients may require NAD-boosting supplements for their anti-aging regimen. But Donnai warns that people should be tested for potential deficiencies before taking any supplement, including NAD.

Boston-based endocrinologist Dr. Shalender Bhasin is conducting some of the largest ongoing trials of NAD boosters at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He says the boosters can raise energy levels in the blood and most tissues except muscle tissue. He also believes that people with diabetes, kidney disease and Alzheimer’s could one day benefit from NAD boosting.

‘We’re really in the first inning,” he says. According to Health, NAD supplementation may also improve cognitive function, improving the symptoms of age-related Parkinson’s disease, as well as Alzheimer’s disease-related dementia based on recent studies. NAD’s anti-aging effects may also help repair UV-damaged skin and prevent premature skin aging.

The ideal dosing based on the latest research is between 250 to 1,000 milligrams daily, preferably taken in split doses. But always consult with your healthcare provider to ensure you take the dose that works best for you and your health.