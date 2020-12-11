How to Stop Muscle Loss After Age 50

While most people fear losing their cognitive ability as they age, another real danger, according to experts, is losing muscle. Sarcopenia, or muscle loss associated with aging, can rob you of your strength and mobility and can eventually lead to the likelihood of falls and fractures, according to Web MD.

Muscle loss is a part of the aging process many doctors do not discuss during your annual physical, but everyone’s body gradually becomes less efficient at replenishing muscle tissue. If you’re weakened by diminished muscle mass, you may find it harder to get out of a chair, walk the dog, or carry in groceries. You may feel more fatigued, says renowned neurosurgeon Joseph Maroon, MD, FACS, a veteran of 72 triathlons and eight Ironman triathlons.

“I’m in the fourth quarter of life myself and working diligently to maintain my own muscle mass,” he tells Newsmax. “Thankfully, muscle mass is super easy to measure so you can forecast where you’re headed.”

You can check your muscle mass at home, says the expert.

“Few people realize their grip strength doesn’t just measure the strength of their hands. It’s also an excellent indicator of their muscle health and is correlated with their longevity. For example, some studies have found that strong grip strength correlates with lower risk of cardiovascular disease,” says Maroon. “You can buy an inexpensive grip strength dynamometer online for about $20 that will give you a baseline. This simple device is growing in importance as a diagnostic tool.”

Maroon advises simple steps to maintain and improve your muscle health at any age. “There are plenty of septuagenarians and even octogenarians who, like me, are doing the right things to support their overall wellness.”

His recommendations include: