6 Proven Strategies to Boost Your Motivation

To stay motivated, psychologists say we need to activate two regions of the brain: the amygdala and the prefrontal cortex. The amygdala is the emotional region of the brain while the prefrontal cortex is responsible for planning and executing decisions.

According to BBC Science Focus, another factor governing motivation is the release of the neurotransmitter dopamine. “It helps us to choose which actions to perform to gain the good things and avoid the bad things,” says Amy Reichelt, a Canadian neuroscientist.

Motivation can be intrinsic, meaning people engage in the activity because they enjoy it, or extrinsic, in which there is a reward at the end of the task. But studies have shown that to stay motivated in the long run it is intrinsic motivation that propels us toward the finish line.

“When we feel that our goal is deeply meaningful to us, we’re more likely to achieve it,” says Avigail Lev, a clinical psychologist in San Francisco.

Here are some ways to help you stay motivated:

• Put down your phone. Having your smartphone near you makes you more likely to be distracted and pick it up. Put it in a drawer or even in another room. Turn off notifications except for those who may need to contact you urgently.

• Make goals small and achievable. Reichert says that your brain releases dopamine every time you experience a sense of achievement, so breaking down large tasks into workable measures helps you reach goals more easily. These small wins trigger your dopamine system to reinforce positive behaviors.

• Think ahead. When you have the choice of going to the gym and working out or lying on the couch to watch a movie, think how you’ll feel after the two activities. You may feel more energized and happier after a good workout compared to feeling lethargic after time on the sofa.

• Stick to a routine. According to Healthline, the sense of having accomplished daily tasks promotes well-being and a sense of purpose. You can write down your routine and check off completed tasks as you go about your day. Accomplishing things on your list may inspire you to aim higher every day.

• Use the two-minute rule. Do small tasks that take two minutes or less right away, so they don’t pile up. Send that email or write that check so the chore is not dangling over your head.

• Get moving. Instead of waiting for the motivation to exercise, just do it. “Tonic dopamine levels may be increased by engaging in physical activity and exercise,” says Reichert. “This may help recalibrate your baseline dopamine levels, so it’s less effortful to motivate yourself to complete a task that’s been lurking on your to-do list for a while.” Even a few squats or a quick walk at lunch hour can do the trics.