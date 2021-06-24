Moringa Tea Boosts Immunity, Relieves Allergies, Lowers Blood Sugar

Move over, matcha. Moringa tea, and other products made from the moringa tree, are becoming popular in the healthcare community.

Also referred to as the “miracle tree”, which is native to India, moringa has been used for healing for thousands of years but its medicinal and nutritional benefits are just being discovered by modern researchers.

“I use moringa regularly,” Dr. Ellen Kamhi, author of The Natural Medicine Chest, tells Newsmax. “The leaves make a pleasant tasting tea, and the health benefits are outstanding.”

Researchers have found that the moringa tree’s leaves, flowers, seeds and pods contain essential amino acids, carotenoids, and a wide range of vital antioxidants and nutrients, including potent vitamins and minerals. Scientists have only begun to scratch the surface of its many health benefits.

Advanced nutrition. According to Healthline, moringa leaves are an excellent source of many vitamins and minerals including vitamin B6, iron, riboflavin, vitamin A and magnesium. The pods are also rich in vitamin C. One cup of fresh, sliced pods contains 157% of your daily requirement. Stronger immune system. One of the most important benefits of moringa is that it is a potent immunity booster that can protect from infections because of its high antioxidant content. It’ s also rich in iron and vitamin A which enhance the functioning of the immune system. Antioxidant protection. Several powerful antioxidant compounds that protect your body’s cells from free radical damage ae found in moringa. They include quercetin, which could help lower blood pressure. Lower blood sugar levels. High blood sugar can lead to diabetes and studies have shown that the isothiocyanates in moringa could help keep blood sugar levels low, according to Healthline. Allergy relief. Moringa may be an excellent natural remedy to help relieve the symptoms of seasonal allergies. It is one of the richest sources of anti-inflammatories and antihistamines. A simple cup of moringa tea may help combat allergy symptoms. Healthier hair, skin, and nails. The ancient Romans and Greeks used moringa as a beauty enhancer as it is a potent anti-aging herb. Taking moringa powder daily or using moringa oil can leave you with healthy glowing skin, fuller hair, and strong firm nails. Experts say that the high levels of vitamin C in this superfood boosts collagen production. This improves skin elasticity and slows down the aging process. Lower cholesterol. Plant foods such as moringa can help lower blood cholesterol levels to reduce your risk of heart attacks, according to Healthline. Both animal and human studies have shown that moringa has cholesterol-lowering properties.

