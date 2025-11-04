How a Full Moon Affects Sleep

For centuries, people have wondered if the moon has the power to influence our behavior and health. Many believe that when the full moon’s radiant glow lights up the night sky, it can stir something deep within us—affecting our sleep, emotions, and even our sanity.

In fact, the word “lunacy” comes from luna, the Latin word for moon.

While modern science continues to study these connections, cultures around the world have long linked lunar cycles to human well-being. Whether it’s a restless night, vivid dreams, or a surge of emotion, the full moon remains a mysterious reminder of our connection to nature’s rhythms.

A full moon occurs when the Earth is positioned directly between the sun and the moon, allowing the entire side facing us to reflect sunlight. According to Astronomy, the next full moon—the Beaver Moon—will shine on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

For generations, folklore has blamed the full moon for all sorts of strange happenings — from madness and bipolar episodes to epileptic seizures and psychotic breaks. But scientists today say that while the moon might slightly affect our sleep, it’s not driving us crazy.

Studies suggest that during a full moon, people may lose between 15 to 30 minutes of sleep. That loss, in turn, can heighten anxiety and increase the risk of depression — not because of lunar magic, but due to sleep deprivation.

Dr. Joanna Fong-Isariyawongse, associate professor of neurology at the University of Pittsburgh, says the moon’s impact on our well-being comes primarily from light exposure. “The sleep disruption from nighttime light exposure has the most effect on our well-being during a full moon,” she explains, according to Katie Couric Media.

She adds that theories about the moon’s gravitational pull, geomagnetic changes, or shifts in barometric pressure influencing our bodies “have not held up under scientific scrutiny.”

Instead, what we perceive as a “full moon effect” may simply be what psychologists call an illusory correlation — our tendency to remember unusual events that happen under a full moon while forgetting the ordinary nights in between.

Our bodies follow a natural 24-hour cycle known as the circadian rhythm, which is guided by patterns of light and dark. A bright full moon, like a streetlight shining through the window, can interfere with that cycle by delaying the release of melatonin and disrupting sleep.

Fong-Isariyawongse points out that in modern times, artificial light from phones, tablets, and televisions may be doing more harm to our sleep than the moon ever could. “So, if you find yourself restless on a full moon night, you may not be imagining things — the moon can tug at your sleep,” she says. “But if sleeplessness happens often, look closer to home. It is likely a culprit of the light in your hand rather than one in the sky.”