monkeypox | vaccine | jynneos | 11 million | u.s. | government

US Govt to Provide $11 Million for Production of Monkeypox Vaccine

three vials labeled 'monkeypox vaccine'
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 29 August 2022 10:17 AM EDT

The U.S. government said on Monday it would provide about $11 million to support the packaging of Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos monkeypox vaccine at a U.S.-based manufacturer's facility.

The Denmark-based company, which is the maker of the only approved monkeypox vaccine, had earlier this month signed up Michigan-based Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing to package the shot.

More than 90 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease. Globally, the number of confirmed cases have crossed 47,600 with over 17,000 cases reported in the United States so far.

The Jynneos vaccine is in short supply and U.S. regulators have authorized a method of administration that allows providers to get five doses instead of one from a single vial to expand access. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Monday, 29 August 2022 10:17 AM
