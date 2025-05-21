WATCH TV LIVE

Moderna Withdraws Combo COVID, Flu Shot Application

Wednesday, 21 May 2025 07:37 AM EDT

Moderna said on Wednesday it has withdrawn an application seeking approval for its flu and COVID combination vaccine candidate for adults aged 50 years and older.

The company would resubmit the application later this year with vaccine efficacy data from a late-stage trial of its experimental seasonal influenza vaccine, it said.

Moderna expects interim data from the trial to become available this summer.

The company's decision comes a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would require new clinical trials for approval of annual COVID-19 boosters for healthy people under 65 years. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


