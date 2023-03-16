Pfizer Migraine Drug Recall for Child Safety Concern

Pfizer Inc said on Thursday it was working on a new child-proof packaging for its migraine drug, Nurtec ODT, after safety concerns led to a recall alert from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled product out of the sight and reach of children and contact Pfizer for a free child-resistant pouch to store it, the CPSC said.

The CPSC defines recalls as any repair, replacement, refund, or warning.

Pfizer said it was developing a new packaging for the drug acquired through its $11.6 billion buyout of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding in 2022.

As an interim measure, the company has instructed pharmacists to place the drug packet in a child-resistant vial before dispensing it to patients.

"Patients should rest assured that there are no quality or safety issues nor health risks when they take the medicine as prescribed for its approved use," the company said in a statement.

The orally disintegrating tablets are used for the treatment of acute migraine and as preventive treatment for episodic migraine in adults.