Bionic Chip Cures Age-Related Blindness

A revolutionary bionic microchip is restoring sight to people who have lost their vision due to age-related macular degeneration (AMD) — marking what experts call a “new era” in artificial vision.

According to The Telegraph, more than 80% of patients fitted with the tiny, wireless chip saw major improvements in their vision during a global clinical trial led by Moorfields Eye Hospital and University College London.

How it Works

The implant — about the size of a SIM card (2 mm x 2 mm) — is surgically placed in the retina. It connects wirelessly to a video camera mounted on augmented-reality glasses, which captures visual information.

That data is transmitted to the chip, which stimulates the retina and sends signals to the brain. By bypassing damaged retinal cells, the chip enables the brain to interpret images, effectively restoring functional sight to those who had previously lost their central vision.

A Major Breakthrough for AMD

AMD causes gradual damage to the macula — the part of the retina responsible for sharp, central vision. In its advanced stage, known as geographic atrophy (GA), it can lead to complete loss of central sight. An estimated 5 million people worldwide live with GA, and currently, no treatment exists.

All trial participants had lost central vision in the eye being tested, relying only on limited peripheral sight. But with this implant, for the first time, patients were able to read letters, numbers, and words using their previously blind eye.

Dramatic Improvements in Vision

Most participants (84%) who used the chip for one year experienced marked improvement. On average, they gained 25.5 letters and five lines on a standard eye chart — and one subject could read 59 letters, or 12 lines.

“These elderly patients couldn’t even see the vision chart before,” said Mahi Muqit, a vitreoretinal consultant at Moorfields. “They’ve gone from being in darkness to being able to start using their vision again, and studies have shown that reading is one of the things patients with progressive vision loss miss most. In the history of artificial vision, this represents a new era. Blind patients are actually able to have meaningful central vision restoration, which has never been done before.”

Quick Surgery, Gradual Training

The procedure to insert the chip takes only a few hours, and the device is activated one month later. Patients then undergo several months of training to adapt to the new system. A “zoom-in” feature on the glasses helps magnify letters and objects, making it easier to read and navigate their surroundings.

Widespread Potential Impact

The bionic chip system, called Prima, was developed by Science Corporation. In the U.S. alone, approximately 20 million people live with some form of AMD, and about 1.5 million have the advanced, vision-threatening stage. Prevalence increases with age, and factors such as race, ethnicity, and gender play a role in risk levels.

The results of the groundbreaking trial were published in The New England Journal of Medicine. “I think it’s something that, in future, could be used to treat multiple eye conditions,” Muqit noted.

This innovative technology offers new hope for millions facing vision loss — turning what was once science fiction into a life-changing reality.