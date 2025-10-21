WATCH TV LIVE

Study: GI Problems Common in Menopause

Tuesday, 21 October 2025 12:52 PM EDT

Menopause is typically associated with hot flashes, night sweats and memory lapses – but new research suggests GI problems might be an overlooked issue that also occur with this change of life.

A striking 94% out of nearly 600 U.K. women 44 to 73 reported digestive problems, and of those 82% said their problems either started or got worse during menopause, according to findings being presented at a meeting of The Menopause Society in Orlando, Florida. The meeting is today through Saturday.

"Digestive health problems at midlife are often brushed aside, yet our research shows they are both widespread and impactful for women," lead researcher Nigel Denby, a registered dietitian based in London, said in a news release.

"By raising awareness of this hidden burden, we hope to encourage health care professionals to ask the right questions, validate women's experiences and work towards better support and treatment options during menopause,” he said.

The most common GI problems reported by the women included bloating (77%), constipation (54%), stomach pain (50%) and acid reflux (49%), the study showed.

More than half of women reported daily or weekly symptoms, with 55% reporting a significant or regular impact on their quality of life.

Only a third (33%) of the women had received a formal diagnosis of irritable bowel syndrome, researchers said.

About half (53%) sought professional support, but 3 of 5 women (58%) found it inadequate.

"These results are noteworthy because they demonstrate how many women are experiencing frequent gastrointestinal symptoms and either not seeking care or receiving what they perceive to be inadequate care," Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director for The Menopause Society, said in a news release.

"Symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats and mood changes are more widely recognized as symptoms of menopause, so it can be easy to overlook or underestimate the significance of digestive issues that may be happening at the same time,” she said.

Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

