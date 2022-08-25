Is it Age-Related Memory Loss or Dementia?

Occasional memory lapses are a normal part of aging. But if they occur with increasing frequency or come with changes in personality, this could be a warning sign of something more serious. Walking into a room and forgetting what you are looking for is probably normal as we age. But getting lost on your way to a familiar place could signal an early sign of dementia.

According to Health, just as your body ages, so does your brain. It begins to shrink, including the front of the brain called the frontal cortex that may need help to sustain its cognitive abilities like thinking, decision-making, and memory. Your brain compensates for this reduction in brain functioning by recruiting other neurological networks to help you remember things as you age, which could create cognitive confusion.

Normal age-related changes in memory can get worse, and people may develop mild cognitive impairment or MCI. Approximately 15 to 20% of people over the age of 65 have MCI. People with MCI, especially MCI involving memory problems, are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias than people who do not have this condition, according to Harvard Health. However, MCI does not always lead to dementia. In fact, MCI is not always permanent.

This condition is more serious than normal memory loss or cognitive decline, says Health, but it is not dementia-related decline. Some examples of MCI are:

• Frequently lost objects

• Forgetting to attend important events

• Struggling to come up with the correct word among peers.

On the other hand, dementia is not a normal part of aging and although scientists do not know the cause, neurological changes in the brain that occur with this devastating disease differ from normal aging.

The Alzheimer’s Association suggests consulting your physician if you notice any of these 10 early signs and symptoms of dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia.