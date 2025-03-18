Study: Chewing on Wood Improves Memory

Chew on this! A new study found that chewing on hard materials like wood may boost memory.

Special: Top Doctor Shares Tricks That Actually Make Your Brain Younger, Read More.

Chewing on hard materials increases the amount of the antioxidant glutathione (GSH) in the brain, according to researchers, while chewing softer surfaces, like gum, did not have the same effect.

According to Study Finds, South Korean researchers observed a notable increase in cognitive functions among participants who chewed on wood regularly.

While previous research has demonstrated that chewing increases blood flow to the brain, the new research, published in Frontiers in Systems Neuroscience, found that chewing harder materials actually boosts antioxidant levels in the brain.

GSH, often termed the "master antioxidant," plays a crucial role in maintaining brain health and cognitive functions. The brain is highly susceptible to oxidative stress due to its high metabolic activity and the presence of abundant polyunsaturated fatty acids, which are prone to oxidation. GSH helps neutralize free radicals and reactive oxygen species (ROS) that can damage cells, proteins, and DNA. By mitigating oxidative stress, GSH protects neurons and supports overall brain health.

GSH has neuroprotective properties that are vital for preventing neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and Huntington's disease. It helps inhibit the aggregation of amyloid-beta plaques and alpha-synuclein aggregates, which are characteristic of these diseases. By preserving neuronal health and function, GSH contributes to longevity and cognitive resilience.

According to ScienceAlert, the researchers recruited 52 healthy university students from Daegu, South Korea, and divided them into two groups. One group chewed on paraffin wax gum and the second group chewed on wooden medical tongue depressors.

Researchers used magnetic resonance spectroscopy to measure GSH levels in participants’ anterior cingulate cortex – a key brain region for cognitive control – before and after they chewed for five minutes. All subjects also took a cognitive test before and after the activity.

Doctor: Improving Memory Can Reduce Alzheimer's Risk, See Here.

Chewing significantly boosted GSH levels in subjects' anterior cingulate cortices, especially in the wood-chewing group compared with the gum-chewing group, the researchers report.

Cognitive tests revealed that the rise in GSH concentration correlated positively with memory function. In other words, those who chewed wood and had larger GSH boosts also performed better on the tests.

"To the best of our knowledge, this is the first report indicating that mastication can alter the level of antioxidants in the human brain, and that an increase in brain antioxidant levels is associated with cognitive function," the researchers wrote.

The study authors acknowledged that their results are preliminary and don’t advise people to start chomping down on tongue depressors to boost GSH levels in their brain. This can be harsh if you have sensitive teeth of other oral hygiene issues. However, incorporating more crunchy foods such as crisp vegetables may help maintain healthy GSH levels.