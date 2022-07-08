7 Foods Naturally High in Melatonin

Many people think of melatonin as a supplement to help you sleep at night. But this helpful hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and helps you fall asleep can be found naturally in common foods. Incorporating foods rich in melatonin into your daily diet can improve sleep quality.
Here are good choices:
- Nuts. According to Eat This, Not That!, all nuts are a great source of melatonin. “Pistachios and almonds have the highest amounts,” says registered dietitian Paula Doebrich, founder of Happea Nutrition. Both kinds of nuts are also rich in magnesium, which is known to help with getting a good night’s sleep.
- Milk. Doebrich shares that cow’s milk is an excellent source of melatonin which is why mom was right for suggesting that you drink a glass of warm milk before going to bed.
- Tart cherry juice. Tart cherry juice, especially the juice made from Montmorency cherries, is high in melatonin. According to WebMD, cherry juice is high in calories so eating cherries instead of drinking the juice may be a healthier way of boosting melatonin levels.
- Eggs. Among animal products, eggs are one of the best sources of melatonin. Eggs also offer protein and iron, among other essential nutrients.
- Fish. Eating fish, especially fatty fish that contains omega-3 fatty acids, will help your body manufacture more melatonin. Salmon and sardines are good choices, says WebMD.
- Bananas. Eat a banana at bedtime to help you get a good night’s rest. “Bananas are a great source of melatonin and other nutrients, such as vitamin B6 and magnesium, that may help with sleep problems,” says Doebrich.
- Goji berries. A handful of this delicious, dried fruit will help you doze off, according to research. They have the highest concentration of melatonin and the third-highest antioxidant capacity of any common dried fruit.
© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.