Dr. Small: 'Green' Mediterranean Diet Protects the Brain

A healthy diet doesn’t just benefit your waistline — it may also help keep your brain sharp as you age.

New research published in Clinical Nutrition suggests that a “green Mediterranean” diet can slow brain aging and improve cognitive health.

Dr. Gary Small, a brain health expert and chair of psychiatry at the Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey, said this plant-forward twist on the traditional Mediterranean diet delivers nutrients that protect both body and mind.

“The Mediterranean-style diet really has all the nutrients that help not just our heart and our body, but also our brain,” Small, author of "The Memory Bible," shared with Newsmax’s “National Report.”

What Makes It “Green”?

While the classic Mediterranean diet emphasizes olive oil, fish, nuts, fruits, and vegetables, the green Mediterranean diet takes it a step further by focusing even more on plant-based foods and reducing red meat.

For the brain health study, participants eating the green Mediterranean diet also consumed green tea and the aquatic plant Mankai daily.

“You’re going to get omega-3 fats from fish and from nuts,” Small explained. “These omega-3 fats reduce excess inflammation that increases mood changes and memory changes.”

The diet also emphasizes antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables — particularly leafy greens and colorful produce — that combat oxidative stress, which causes “wear and tear” on brain cells.

Another advantage, he said, is its avoidance of highly processed foods and refined sugars. “These increase your risk for Type 2 diabetes,” Small noted. “If you get diabetes, that doubles your risk for developing dementia or severe cognitive impairment,” said Small, who is also the physician in chief for Behavioral Health Services at Hackensack Meridian Health.

Smart Shopping for Brain Health

Small advises shoppers to stick to the perimeter of the grocery store, where fresh foods are typically found. “Stay away from those packaged, processed foods — the refined sugars, the crackers, the desserts, the donuts, and all that,” he warned.

But he also cautioned against being too strict. “You don’t have to have a too-restricted diet. People who go crazy about their diets get into what’s called a yo-yo diet. You feel very deprived and then you end up bingeing,” he said. “It’s really about making your diet nutritious but delicious.”

For those with high blood pressure, he suggests cutting down on salt and experimenting with flavorful spices. “Anything from cinnamon to turmeric is great for your brain health,” he said. “And not only that, it extends your longevity.”

Eating for Enjoyment

Small emphasized that food should be enjoyable as well as healthy. “You want to enjoy what you eat,” he said. “You don’t want to sit around eating plants and nuts that you hate. If you hate kale, forget about it. Swap it for something else.”

“You are what you eat. And that applies not just to your body, but to your brain as well,” concluded Small.