Mediterranean Diet Slashes Alzheimer's Risk

A groundbreaking study reveals that people at the highest genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease can cut their odds of developing dementia by 35% simply by following the Mediterranean diet.

The Power of Diet Against Alzheimer’s

The study focused on individuals carrying two copies of the APOE4 gene, the strongest known genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s. Researchers found that adopting the Mediterranean diet — rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, olive oil, fish, and poultry — had a profound protective effect on the brain.

This eating pattern is already known for reducing inflammation and supporting heart health. Now, evidence suggests it also plays a powerful role in protecting memory and cognition.

Study Details

The research team analyzed data on 4,215 women in the Nurses’ Health Study, following them from 1989 to 2023 (average age 57 at baseline). The researchers also analyzed similar data from 1,490 men in the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study from 1993 to 2023, according to the Harvard Gazette.

The study concluded that people following a more Mediterranean-style diet had a lower risk of developing dementia and showed slower cognitive decline. The protective effect of the diet was strongest in the high-risk group with two copies of the APOE4 gene variant, suggesting that diet may help offset genetic risk.

“The benefit was highest for people with the APOE4 gene, especially those with two copies of APOE4,” confirmed Yuxi Liu, the lead author of Mass General Brigham study published in the journal Nature. “Not only did following a baseline Mediterranean diet reduce the probability of developing dementia by 35% in people with two APOE4 genes, but higher adherence to the diet further reduced their risk.”

Why Diet Works

The study also found that people with APOE4 have unique metabolic profiles that respond dramatically to healthy nutrients in the Mediterranean diet. Improvements were seen in digestion, nerve and tissue repair, and energy production, and other and other metabolic processes, says Liu.

“Improving the metabolic function in people with APOE4 through diet might explain, or at least partially explain, the huge fall in dementia risk we saw in our study,” she said. “Of course, we need future studies to further validate that concept.”

Experts Call It a Breakthrough

For years, doctors believed people with two copies of APOE4 were almost destined to develop Alzheimer’s. But this study proves otherwise.

“Genes do not have to be your destiny,” said Dr. Richard Isaacson, director of research at the Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases in Florida.

“If the risk of dementia in a person in the highest risk category can be cut by 35% just by following a specific diet, imagine what can be done when you work on dozens of modifiable risk factors such as exercise, sleep, stress and the like.”