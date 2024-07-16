Medications That Don't Mix with Alcohol

Drinking alcohol when you are on medication can have a negative and potentially harmful effect, depending on the drug and your physiology.

“Many medications can become less effective with alcohol, which can be of concern for individuals who need their medication to stay healthy,” says Dr. Thomas Pontinen, a double-board certified anesthesiologist and pain medicine specialist and co-founder of the MAPS Centers for Pain Control in Chicago.

According to Eating Well, Pontinen explains that alcohol should be avoided when taking medication because it generally makes side effects worse, diminishes the intended benefits of the medication, and can threaten the health and well-being of the person taking it. The double whammy of alcohol and medication also puts undue stress on the liver, the organ that metabolizes these substances.

Here are some examples of medications that should not be mixed with alcohol:

• Pain relievers. Mixing alcohol with acetaminophen (Tylenol) or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin or ibuprofen can cause liver damage and gastrointestinal bleeding.

• Antidepressants. Experts at the Mayo Clinic warn that drinking may counteract the benefits of antidepressant medications, making symptoms more difficult to treat. Alcohol can also cause a dangerous spike in blood pressure when you are taking antidepressants called monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs). Other medications like anti-anxiety drugs and sleep medications can also cause health problems when combined with alcohol.

• Antibiotics. While drinking alcohol won’t lessen the effects of most antibiotics, it can cause severe side effects such as headaches, flushing and nausea, says Eating Well. Alcohol also dehydrates the body making it less effective in fighting infections.

• Antipsychotics. Katy Dubinsky, a pharmacist, explains that “alcohol may intensify the sedative effects of antipsychotic drugs, causing impairments in mental and physical abilities.” Mixing these drugs with alcohol can also lead to difficulty breathing, low blood pressure, fainting, and in rare but severe cases, seizures or coma.

• Anxiety medications and sedatives. Drinking alcohol while taking benzodiazepines, such as Xanax and Valium, as well as sleep aids such as Ambien, can cause drowsiness, respiratory issues and possible life-threatening sedation, says Dubinsky. In addition, the combination can trigger loss of memory and motor function control.

• Diabetes medication. Alcohol can interfere with diabetes medications and may cause high or low blood sugar levels, says MedlinePlus. Talk to your doctor before mixing alcohol with diabetes drugs.

• Blood thinners. Dubinsky says that alcohol can interfere with the way warfarin and other blood thinners, also called anticoagulant drugs, work. This could increase the risk of clotting or bleeding.

Pontinen warns that mixing alcohol with medication can be life-threatening even if it is an over-the-counter drug, so always consult with your healthcare provided before imbibing. Seek medical help if you experience severe symptoms of headache, gastrointestinal pain, dizziness, or drowsiness.