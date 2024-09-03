Ozempic, Wegovy Won't Raise Suicide, Depression Risk

The booming popularity of the weight-loss drug semaglutide has prompted increasing concerns about potential side effects from taking Ozempic or Wegovy.

But a new study rules out one possible problem — using semaglutide does not increase a person’s risk of depression or suicide, researchers report.

Semaglutide did not increase the risk of depression, suicidal thoughts or suicidal behavior in people without known mental health disorders, according to an analysis of data from clinical trials that led to approval of the drug.

The new study reviewed data from more than 3,500 people across four major clinical trials for semaglutide. The trials were funded by Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy.

About 1% or fewer of the clinical trial participants reported suicidal thoughts or behaviors, with no differences between those taking semaglutide or a placebo, researchers reported Sept. 3 in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

What’s more, 2.8% of those taking semaglutide developed depressive symptoms, compared with 4.1% of those taking a placebo.

“It is certainly possible that individuals with overweight or obesity who take semaglutide may experience depressive symptoms or suicidal ideation or behavior, but the data suggest that persons not taking semaglutide -- in the placebo group in this study -- are equally likely to experience these conditions,” said researcher Gregory Brown, director of the Penn Center for the Prevention of Suicide at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia.

These findings are consistent with results from continued U.S. Food and Drug Administration surveillance of semaglutide, the researchers noted in a university news release. A recent analysis of the latest data did not find “evidence that use of these medicines causes suicidal thoughts or actions."

However, the researchers added that further study is needed on semaglutide’s effects on people who are suffering from depression or other serious mental illness. People with mental health problems were not included in the clinical trials for the drug.

As many as 5 million Americans were prescribed semaglutide in 2023, with nearly 4 in 10 taking it for weight management, researchers said in background notes.

If you or a loved one are experiencing a suicidal crisis or emotional distress call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.