WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: medicare | medication | drugs | 2 | generic | list

Medicare Announces Preliminary $2 Generic Drugs List

prescription drug container with coins sliding out of it
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 09 October 2024 12:24 PM EDT

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released on Wednesday a preliminary list of 101 generic drugs that would be available for no more than $2 for a month's supply to those enrolled in the government's Medicare program.

The initial list includes common prescriptions such as penicillin, metformin, lithium and albuterol asthma inhalers, as well as drugs for high cholesterol, high blood pressure and other chronic conditions.

"CMS intends to include many drugs that are used to treat common conditions for people with Medicare, with periodic updates to the drug list once it is finalized," Liz Fowler, CMS deputy administrator and director of the Innovation Center, said in a statement.

The agency, which is seeking feedback following the pilot launch, said the program could start as early as January 2027.

The scheme aims to test whether a simplified approach to offering low-cost generic drugs can improve medication adherence, CMS said.

Generic drugs on the sample list will not be subject to requirements such as prior authorization or quantity limits.

Axios first reported about the release of the sample list earlier on Wednesday.

The Medicare health program, a federal government health insurance program for millions of Americans aged 65 and older and the disabled, spends billions of dollars annually on drugs for more than 67 million people enrolled.

It recently unveiled new maximum prices for the first 10 high-cost prescription medicines negotiated under the Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released on Wednesday a preliminary list of 101 generic drugs that would be available for no more than $2 for a month's supply to those enrolled in the government's Medicare program. The initial list includes common...
medicare, medication, drugs, 2, generic, list
239
2024-24-09
Wednesday, 09 October 2024 12:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved