Most Americans on Medicare Do Not Have Dental Coverage

Two-thirds of Medicare beneficiaries do not have dental coverage and half of these individuals haven’t been to the dentist in the past year. Forgoing dental visits may exacerbate oral health problems that can lead to serious medical complications and exacerbate diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

According to a report by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), lack of routine dental care can also delay diagnosis of conditions that could lead to high-cost medical conditions and emergency care. Medicare, the national health insurance program used by 60 million Americans does not cover routine dental care, and 37 million of these beneficiaries do not have dental coverage. Approximately 49% of people on Medicare have not been to the dentist in a year and those who did see their dentists forked over more than $1,000 in out-of-pocket expenses.

The KFF report emphasized the importance of dental care in preserving overall , especially for older people who take prescription drugs. For example, xerostomia, or dry mouth, is a common side effect of many medications. This condition increases the risk of cavities and other oral health issues. About 15% of all American seniors are edentulous, meaning they have no natural teeth. In some areas of the country, that number jumps to 30%.

The American Dental Association recommends at least one annual dental visit per year, but adds that some individuals should see their dentist more frequently if they have health issues. Yet, according to KFF, fewer than half of Medicare recipients went to the dentist in the past year. People with poor health or low incomes, Blacks and Hispanics, or those who live in rural areas were less likely to see their dentist.

Some seniors do have dental coverage through Medicare Advantage, Medicaid or private plans says Axios, but the coverage often is capped, leading to high out-of-pocket expenses.

“There’s a lot of evidence that people go without needed dental care because they can’t afford it,” said Tricia Neuman, senior vice president and director of the Program on Medicare Policy at KFF. The Democrats are trying to have Medicare cover dental, hearing and vision benefits, says Axios, the same way it covers other medical care.

“This would be the most significant improvement to Medicare since the drug benefit took effect in 2006,” said Neuman.

AARP, which offers dental coverage through a private policy, suggests that people take advantage of their dentist’s membership plan, if available, to get a set number of cleanings, x-rays and exams for an annual fee, plus a discount for other services.