Dr. Crandall: Easing Marijuana Restrictions

President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order directing federal agencies to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Substances Act.

The move is intended to recognize marijuana’s potential medical uses and expand research into cannabis- and CBD-based therapies.

Supporters say the change could influence how doctors, patients, and scientists approach treatments for chronic pain and other medical conditions. However, some physicians are urging caution.

Dr. Chauncey Crandall, world-renowned cardiologist and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida, says rescheduling marijuana could make access easier for patients — but it also raises serious concerns.

“Rescheduling means patients may be able to obtain marijuana through a regular doctor’s prescription,” Crandall explained on Newsmax’s “Newsline.” “Right now, people have to go to special medical sites or clinics certified to dispense marijuana.”

While that may benefit some patients with limited treatment options, Crandall warned that broader access could create new public health problems.

“Every time we open up access to a new drug, we create potential issues,” he said. “And the marijuana we have today is not the marijuana people remember from decades ago. This drug is much more powerful.”

Crandall, editor of the popular newsletter Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report, said he has seen significant mental health effects in patients who regularly use marijuana.

“I’ve treated many patients addicted to marijuana who suffer from anxiety, depression, psychosis, schizophrenia, and even suicidal thoughts,” he said. “It is a gateway drug, and it can lead to harder drugs.”

For that reason, Crandall says marijuana should not be widely available to the general public, even if it may help a limited group of patients who have exhausted other medical options.

“I’m not a big supporter of opening it up,” he said. “In some rare cases, it may help patients who have no other alternatives, but overall it’s not something we should be encouraging.”

PACE YOURSELF OVER THE HOLIDAYS

Crandall also shared practical health advice as the holiday season approaches, when many people struggle with overeating.

“The key is pacing yourself,” he said. “Drink plenty of water at parties and try to stay away from starches. That’s usually the biggest problem.”

Rather than stressing over one holiday meal, Crandall encouraged people to enjoy celebrations in moderation and focus on healthy habits before and after.

“Enjoy the day of celebration,” he said. “Eat what you want, have a good time, and then get back on track the next day. Start exercising and you’ll feel better heading into the new year.”

Walking daily, he added, is one of the simplest ways to stay healthy through the holidays.

“Walk every night, pace yourself, and you’ll be fine,” Crandall said.