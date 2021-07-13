Mangoes: Enjoy The Health Benefits in Peak Season

The magnificent mango often dubbed “the king of fruits” is now in peak season. This tasty fruit is a member of a family of flowering plants that bear fruit known as drupes, or stone fruit, which contain a pit in the middle. In a mango, the seed is inside the pit. Mangoes originated in India and Southeast Asia and have been cultivated for over 4,000 years.
According to Healthline, studies have found that mangoes boost the immune system, promote digestive health, and improve eyesight, among other benefits. Here are the healthy details:
- Low in calories, but rich in nutrition. One cup of mango has only 99 calories but contains protein, dietary fiber, and vitamins C, B6, E, K, and folate. The fruit is also a source of copper and magnesium. That one cup provides nearly 70% of your recommended daily intake of vitamin C to aid your immune system and help your body absorb iron.
- High in antioxidants. Mangoes are packed with antioxidants called polyphenols that protect the body’s cells against damage from free radicals to slow the aging process. Studies have shown that mangiferin, a polyphenol found in mango, may reduce the risk of diabetes, and other diseases.
- Protects against age-related macular degeneration. According to Medical News Today, a 2019 study suggested that the antioxidant zeaxanthin found in mango plays a protective role in eye health and could reduce the progression of macular degeneration, a condition that can lead to vision loss.
- Reduces the risk for cancer. A Japanese study found that fruits that contain carotenoids, such as mangoes, may reduce the risk of developing colon cancer. In addition, The Skin Cancer Foundation suggests that the antioxidant beta carotene, the nutrient that gives fruits and vegetables their orange color, helps protect against skin cancer.
- Helps prevent diabetes. Several studies have linked consuming mango flesh with reduced blood sugar levels, less body weight, and lowered levels of fats in the blood, according to Medical News Today.
- Prevents heart disease and improves digestion. A study conducted at the University of California, Davis found that eating two cups of mangoes a day had beneficial effects on systolic blood pressure among healthy postmenopausal women. The fiber, potassium, and vitamin content in mangoes also improve arterial function, resulting in a reduced risk for heart disease. The study also found that this delicious fruit improves our intestinal and gut flora.
- Boosts skin and hair health. Mangoes support hair health according to Medical News Today. That is because the fruit contains vitamin A, which boosts the production of sebum, an oily substance that moisturizes the skin and hair.
