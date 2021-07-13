Mangoes: Enjoy The Health Benefits in Peak Season

The magnificent mango often dubbed “the king of fruits” is now in peak season. This tasty fruit is a member of a family of flowering plants that bear fruit known as drupes, or stone fruit, which contain a pit in the middle. In a mango, the seed is inside the pit. Mangoes originated in India and Southeast Asia and have been cultivated for over 4,000 years.

According to Healthline, studies have found that mangoes boost the immune system, promote digestive health, and improve eyesight, among other benefits. Here are the healthy details: