Dr. Crandall: Mammograms May Reveal Heart Disease Risk

Mammograms are widely used to detect breast cancer, but new research suggests they could also help identify women at risk for heart disease — with the help of artificial intelligence.

A study published in the European Heart Journal examined more than 120,000 mammograms and found that AI can analyze routine mammogram images to detect calcium buildup in breast arteries. This calcification may signal an increased risk of heart disease and future heart attacks.

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Experts say the technology could turn a standard breast cancer screening into what some are calling a “two-for-one” health check.

Cardiologist Dr. Chauncey Crandall, director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida and author of The Simple Heart Cure says the findings are promising and could help identify heart disease risk much earlier.

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“Well, Bianca, I’m excited about this study,” Crandall told Newsmax’s “Bianca Across the Nation.” “And really it’s a breakthrough because we know that women mostly start their mammograms at age 40. And now we can double down on this test looking for calcification within the arteries of the breast.”

Doctors have occasionally noted these calcium deposits on mammograms in the past, but they were not typically used as a marker for heart disease risk. New AI tools may change that.

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“We’ve never really done that before,” Crandall said. “We’ve mentioned it before, but now we know out of this European heart study through Mayo Clinic and Emory Clinic that if you have calcification within the arteries of the breast, you are at increased risk for heart disease.”

Because many women begin routine mammogram screenings at age 40, the technology could offer doctors an early warning sign decades before symptoms of cardiovascular disease appear.

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“And this testing can start early at age 40, when most women start their mammograms,” said Crandall, editor of the popular newsletter Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report.

“We can follow through and we can start initiating other studies to find out if there truly is heart disease.”

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death among women in the United States. Early detection of risk factors — such as artery calcification — could allow doctors to recommend lifestyle changes, medications, or additional testing before serious problems develop.

Crandall says the findings highlight how artificial intelligence may transform preventive medicine.

“So this is a breakthrough study and we need to continue working in this direction with artificial intelligence to help us out with these findings,” he said.

The research may also encourage more women to stay up to date with recommended mammogram screenings, which already play a crucial role in detecting breast cancer early.

If the technology becomes widely adopted, mammograms could soon serve a dual purpose — helping doctors detect both breast cancer and early signs of heart disease.