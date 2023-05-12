×
Eating Magnesium-Rich Foods Slows Brain Aging

lentils, chickpeas, other pulses
(Image by yilmazfatih from Pixabay)

By    |   Friday, 12 May 2023 04:47 PM EDT

A new study from the Australian National University found that increasing your intake of foods that are rich in magnesium can leads to less brain shrinkage as we age. This, in turn, is linked to better cognitive performance and a lower risk of dementia.

According to The Globe and Mail, we lose brain cells and volume as we get older which can affect our cognitive ability and skills. In addition, the fibrous white matter of our brain responsible for connections within the brain, develops lesions over time which are associated with a greater risk of cognitive decline.

The study, published in the European Journal of Nutrition, followed 6,001 cognitively healthy adults in the U.K. ages 40 to 73. Participants answered dietary assessments online over a 16-month period to calculate their daily magnesium intake from food. They underwent brain imaging tests to assess brain volume and white matter lesions before and after the study period.

Researchers found that people who had greater daily magnesium intake (over 550 milligrams) had brains that were one year younger than those with average daily magnesium intake (350 milligrams) by the time they reached age 55. The results showed that a higher magnesium intake in women was more beneficial than for men, possibly due to estrogen.

The results suggest that increasing one’s consumption of magnesium-rich foods starting in the early forties or younger can slow brain aging. Previous research has also linked magnesium to a lower risk of dementia. Scientists say that this important mineral reduces oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain, factors thought to contribute to loss of brain cell structure and Alzheimer’s disease.

The foods that are richest in magnesium include red bell peppers, spinach, watercress, dark chocolate, and cucumbers. Black beans, pinto beans, chickpeas, and lentils are also outstanding sources of this mighty mineral, as are almonds, cashews, and peanuts.

Daryl Gioffre, a functional nutritionist and anti-inflammation expert, tells Newsmax that everyone needs between 500 and 600 milligrams of magnesium daily, and since we normally get only 200 milligrams from foods, most of us need to supplement with between 300 and 450 milligrams of magnesium glycinate or magnesium citrate, forms of magnesium that are easily absorbed by the body.

 Gioffre says this crucial mineral is the #1 neuroprotector of your brain. “In the brain, magnesium affects learning, memory and mood along with other factors,” says the expert. Supplementing with magnesium has been shown to reduce the number of plaques in the brains of mice with Alzheimer’s disease, and dramatically increase long-term spatial memory in rats while improving overall brain function.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


