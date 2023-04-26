Peak Lyme Disease Season is Here: Protect Yourself

Experts say that a vaccine for Lyme disease could be a reality in the near future. Moderna announced earlier this month that two novel mRNA vaccine candidates against Lyme disease are in its pipeline, according to Axios. And another vaccine candidate, VLA15, from Pfizer and its partner Valneva, is already in late-stage clinical trials, enrolling participants, including children as young as five.

As peak Lyme disease season is just beginning (May through August), experts say that global warming has now transformed the disease into a year-round threat.

“Lyme, like other tick-borne diseases, is associated with general flu-like symptoms, such as fever, head and body aches, and fatigue,” Jory Brinkerhoff, an associate professor of biology at the University of Richmond, told Healthline. If left untreated, the disease can cause chronic inflammation, neurological problems such as facial palsy and neuropathy, impaired memory and irregular heart rhythms, says the Mayo Clinic.

While Lyme vaccines have been approved for dogs since 1992, humans are still waiting their turn. According to TIME, research from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found that Lyme disease costs the U.S. healthcare system between $712 million and $1.3 billion every year. People with Lyme disease had 87% more doctors’ visits and 71% more visits to the emergency room in the year after their diagnosis compared to people who didn’t contract Lyme.

Now, Moderna and Pfizer say they could apply for authorization for a Lyme disease vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as early as 2025.

That’s good news because right now, all we have to treat Lyme disease are antibiotics like doxycycline after a tick bite. A previous vaccine, LYMERix, was discontinued by its manufacturer in 2002 due to poor consumer demand caused by reports of arthritis and other adverse side effects.

Even though the FDA found insufficient evidence linking LYMERix with the side effects, the damage was done, and the public didn’t have confidence in the drug. While we wait for the new vaccines, researchers are also looking at other ways to prevent Lyme disease, including a human monoclonal antibody designed to be used as a pre-exposure prophylaxis for Lyme disease.

Scientists are examining whether inoculating mice in high tick areas will pass the immunity to the ticks themselves. And other experts are working to perfect more sensitive tests that go beyond targeting the virus itself to identifying biomarkers the body releases when Lyme disease is present, says Axios.

The Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation, along with HHS, is supporting a competition called the LymeX Diagnostics Prize to develop diagnostics that can accurately detect active Lyme disease infections in people. The Phase 2 winner of the competition will be announced in December.

In the meantime, experts at the Environmental Working Group (EWG) say that wearing permethrin-treated clothing to protect against tick bites may be helpful, but the insecticide does not offer protection against mosquitoes.

Here are more tips for protection against bothersome bug bites:



Cover up with long pants, long sleeves and wear socks when hiking through high grass or brush that may be infested with insects.

Check thoroughly for ticks before going indoors and remove and dispose of them properly. The most effective method is to put the parasite into a matchbook or paper bag and burn it. You can also drown it in alcohol or methylated spirit. Do not flush ticks down the sink or toilet as they can survive underwater for a month.

Use nets, fans or both in outdoor dining areas and cover strollers and baby carriers with nets.

Use repellents responsibly according to the directions on the labels.

Use products with the lowest concentration of chemical repellents, especially for children.

Avoid repellents in aerosol containers as you can easily spray the chemical into your eyes. Instead, use lotions, pumps and towelettes. Wash your hands after applying the product.

Never use a sunscreen that contains a repellent. If you reapply the sunscreen as directed ─ every two hours ─ you will be exposed to too many chemicals.

Wash clothing and repellent-coated skin when you return indoors.

For EWG’s best picks, visit their Guide to Bug Repellents.