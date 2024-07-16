Longevity Has Become a Competitive Sport

The Summer Olympics are starting soon, but a new anti-aging competition has become popular. You can try your hand at the “Rejuvenation Olympics” founded by Bryan Johnson, an entrepreneur and anti-aging aficionado right now. The contest is open to anyone who completes a blood test to evaluate how fast — or slow — they are aging.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Johnson, 46, claims his personal pace of aging is such that he celebrates a birthday every 19 months. Online leaderboards launched in January 2023 track the progress of the best anti-agers.

A company that manages the competition measures the “pace of aging,” a metric determined by the blood tests, which costs $230. If a person’s pace of aging is .85, he or she is said to be aging approximately 10 months for every passing year.

The company will add another leaderboard soon that will measure organ system aging, such as who has the youngest liver, kidney or lungs relative to their chronological age. That test costs $500.

Johnson is the man who founded and sold the payments company Braintree for $800 million and says he’s spent millions on ways to personally age as slowly as possible. He decided to turn his passion of the pursuit of the Fountain of Youth into a sport and invite other players to join.

These “antiaging athletes” share their strategies with changes in diet, exercise routines, sleep and supplements along with using off-label drugs and other medical interventions to drive their scores down, says the Journal.

Johnson claims his biological age is .64 but other competitors have him beat. One is a 55-year-old single mom from Phoenix who claims to eat a pound of vegetables daily, walks, lifts weights, and takes a supplement powder. Other competitors boast about their unusual routines. For example, 61-year-old Dave Pascoe claims he swallows — with difficulty — 170 supplements daily and says his biological age ranges from 38 to 52 depending on the test.

The competition is managed by TruDiagnostic, the company that makes the biological tests contestants must take. Currently there are 8,000 participants. Johnson says he doesn’t receive money from TruDiagnostic.

“It’s not about personal health, but it’s really about don’t die,” says the entrepreneur. His company Blueprint sells clothing with the logo “Don’t Die,” along with supplements and other health-oriented products.

If you want to become a Rejuvenation Olympian, you can find all the details here.