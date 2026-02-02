Foods and Supplements That Support Your Liver

The liver is one of the hardest-working organs in the body. This large organ removes waste from the blood, stores energy, and helps regulate metabolism.

It is also considered a gland because it produces chemicals the body needs, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The liver produces bile, a fluid that helps digest food. It also stores glycogen — an important energy source — along with vitamins that the body can use later.

While certain diseases and lifestyle habits can damage the liver, there are many ways to protect this vital organ.

Eating a nutritious diet and exercising regularly are proven ways to support liver health. Drinking alcohol only in moderation is also important.

Research suggests that certain supplements and foods may also help. Here are several that have been linked to liver support:

Milk thistle. A flavonoid found in milk thistle called silymarin helps prevent inflammation that may lead to liver disorders, according to Health. Silymarin also combats free-radical damage and boosts enzymes needed for detoxification.

Artichoke leaf. Commonly included in liver supplements, artichoke leaves are rich in antioxidants. These compounds may help lower elevated levels of aspartate aminotransferase (AST) and alanine aminotransferase (ALT), enzymes that can signal liver damage when too high.

Dandelion root. This herb supports liver function by improving the body’s ability to eliminate toxins while boosting bile production. A Korean study found that dandelion root may help protect the liver from damage caused by environmental toxins such as alcohol and chemicals.

Beetroot. This widely grown root vegetable is packed with nutrients, including fiber, folic acid, manganese, and potassium. Beets support the body’s detoxification process by helping remove waste through the digestive tract. Researchers believe pectin in beets stimulates the liver’s natural cleansing action.

Ginger. This popular herb is widely recognized for its liver-protective properties. Certain compounds in ginger inhibit inflammatory chemicals in the body. Studies suggest ginger supplementation may reduce the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is triggered by inflammation. NAFLD is the most common liver disease worldwide and affects nearly one in four people, says Study Finds.

Choline. This essential nutrient plays a key role in transporting fat out of the liver. Low choline levels can cause fat to accumulate in liver tissue. Supplementation may help prevent excess fat buildup, which can contribute to NAFLD.