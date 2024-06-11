WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: liver | disease | inflammatory | primary biliary cholangitis | ipsen | genfit | iqirvo

FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Liver Disease Drug

FDA through magnifying glass
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 11 June 2024 08:58 AM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to French drugmakers Ipsen and Genfit's drug for a chronic inflammatory liver disease, Iqirvo, the companies said on Monday.

Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) causes inflammation of the small bile ducts in the liver and eventually destroys them. It primarily affects women aged 30 to 60, impacting 75,000 in the United States.

Iqirvo's estimated price is $11,500 for a month's supply, and it is already available for healthcare providers to prescribe in the U.S., Ipsen said.

Ipsen added that standard approval for Iqirvo may be contingent on confirmatory trials, as improvement in survival or prevention of liver decompensation events that can include abdominal swelling or gastrointestinal bleeding was not demonstrated.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals' Ocaliva is approved for PBC patients in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA), or as a monotherapy in patients unable to tolerate UDCA. Iqirvo is also to be used under similar conditions, based on this approval.

Iqirvo's approval was based on data from a 161-patient late-stage trial, in which it reduced levels of an enzyme called alkaline phosphatase that can lead to liver damage.

It works by activating certain receptors, which reduce inflammation, increases transport of bile acids outside the liver and promotes their detoxification, said Christelle Huguet, Executive Vice President at Ipsen.

Current treatments do not address inflammation or scarring of the liver and do not promote detoxification of bile acids, Huguet added.

In the study, Iqirvo also showed an improvement in itchy skin - a symptom of PBC - over placebo. Other treatments such as Ocaliva can worsen itching.

Ipsen acquired global rights to license the drug from Genfit in 2021. Genfit received 120 million euros ($129.19 million) upfront and is eligible to receive double-digit royalties of up to 20%.

Gilead is also developing a drug for PBC, on which the FDA is expected to decide in August. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to French drugmakers Ipsen and Genfit's drug for a chronic inflammatory liver disease, Iqirvo, the companies said on Monday. Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) causes inflammation of the small bile ducts in...
liver, disease, inflammatory, primary biliary cholangitis, ipsen, genfit, iqirvo
309
2024-58-11
Tuesday, 11 June 2024 08:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved