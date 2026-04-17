Study: Lilly's Obesity Pill Reduces Heart Risks

Eli Lilly said on Thursday its newly approved obesity pill helped reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events at a similar rate as insulin glargine in adults with Type 2 diabetes and obesity, meeting the main goal of a long late-stage trial.
In the study of more than 2,700 adults, patients taking Foundayo had a 16% lower risk of heart attack, stroke or cardiovascular death, and a 57% lower risk of death from any cause compared with those on insulin glargine.
Patients taking Foundayo also saw bigger drops in blood sugar and weight after a year, while those on insulin glargine gained weight, the company said.
Lilly said it will seek a U.S. approval of Foundayo for type 2 diabetes under the Commissioner's National Priority Review Voucher, and will submit an application for it by the end of the second quarter.
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