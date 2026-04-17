Eli Lilly ‌said on Thursday its newly approved obesity pill helped reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events at a similar rate as ‌insulin glargine in adults ​with Type 2 diabetes and obesity, meeting the main ⁠goal of a long late-stage trial.

In ​the study of more than 2,700 ⁠adults, patients taking Foundayo had a 16% lower risk of heart attack, stroke or cardiovascular ‌death, and a 57% ​lower risk of ‌death from any cause compared with those ‌on insulin glargine.

Patients taking Foundayo also saw bigger drops in blood sugar ⁠and weight after ‌a year, ⁠while those on insulin glargine gained weight, ⁠the ⁠company said.

Lilly said it will seek a ‌U.S. approval of Foundayo for type 2 diabetes under the Commissioner's National Priority ‌Review Voucher, ​and will ‌submit an application for it by the end of the second ​quarter.