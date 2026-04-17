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Tags: lilly | obesity | pill | foundayo | heart | stroke

Study: Lilly's Obesity Pill Reduces Heart Risks

prescription vial of pills, measuring tape around it
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 17 April 2026 07:29 AM EDT

Eli Lilly ‌said on Thursday its newly approved obesity pill helped reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events at a similar rate as ‌insulin glargine in adults ​with Type 2 diabetes and obesity, meeting the main ⁠goal of a long late-stage trial.

In ​the study of more than 2,700 ⁠adults, patients taking Foundayo had a 16% lower risk of heart attack, stroke or cardiovascular ‌death, and a 57% ​lower risk of ‌death from any cause compared with those ‌on insulin glargine.

Patients taking Foundayo also saw bigger drops in blood sugar ⁠and weight after ‌a year, ⁠while those on insulin glargine gained weight, ⁠the ⁠company said.

Lilly said it will seek a ‌U.S. approval of Foundayo for type 2 diabetes under the Commissioner's National Priority ‌Review Voucher, ​and will ‌submit an application for it by the end of the second ​quarter.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Eli Lilly said its newly approved obesity pill helped reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events at a similar rate as insulin glargine in adults ​with Type 2 diabetes and obesity, meeting the main ⁠goal of a long late-stage trial.In ​the study of more than...
lilly, obesity, pill, foundayo, heart, stroke
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2026-29-17
Friday, 17 April 2026 07:29 AM
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