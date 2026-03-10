Anti-Choking Device LifeVac Gets FDA Clearance

Finally, America has a simple anti-choking device approved by the FDA that is not only highly effective – it’s a proven lifesaver.

Choking is no small issue. In fact, it’s the fourth leading cause of accidental death in the United States, with about 5,000 choking-related deaths each year.

Even more alarming, one child dies every five days from choking.

Now, a newly authorized medical device may offer another way to save lives when standard rescue methods fail.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized LifeVac, an anti-choking device designed to help remove objects blocking the airway.

It is the first and only device in its category authorized for marketing and distribution in the United States.

LifeVac is a portable suction device that uses a one-way valve system designed to pull an obstruction out of the airway without pushing it further down.

The lightweight device which retails for about $70 can be used on both adults and children and is already used by families, schools, fire departments, cruise lines, and healthcare professionals in many countries.

Last year Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott signed legislation mandating every school in the state keep a LifeVac on site in case of choking emergencies.

Arthur Lih, founder and CEO of LifeVac, started the company 13 years ago after hearing about the death of a 7-year-old girl who choked.

The tragedy resonated deeply with him because his own daughter was the same age at the time.

“I made it to save my daughter,” he told Newsmax.

Lih said his motivation was also shaped by a traumatic event earlier in his life.

In his 20s, he survived a car crash that killed two of his friends. The experience strengthened his determination to create a device that could help prevent similar tragedies.

“I didn’t want others to face a lifetime of pain,” he said.

According to the company, LifeVac has been credited with saving more than 5,300 lives worldwide.

The device received authorization through the FDA’s De Novo classification pathway, which is used for new medical technologies that do not fit into an existing regulatory category.

Through this process, the FDA created a new classification for suction-based anti-choking devices intended for use as a second-line treatment.

LifeVac is designed for choking victims who are at least 1 year old and can even be used on oneself, which may be especially important for people who live alone.

The FDA emphasizes that established choking rescue protocols should always be used first during a choking emergency.

These methods, approved by the American Red Cross and the American Heart Association, include back blows and abdominal thrusts, also known as the Heimlich maneuver.

For more information, visit LifeVac.net.