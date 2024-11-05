This Vitamin Reduces Nighttime Leg Cramps

A new clinical trial found that people who received vitamin K2 experienced a significant reduction in the frequency of nocturnal leg cramps (NLC). The vitamin also decreased the severity of the cramps and their duration. This is good news for leg cramp sufferers as there are no current safe and effective treatments for NLC.

According to an article published in Nature, nocturnal leg cramps are painful, involuntary contractions of muscles occurring at rest in the lower limbs during the night. These cramps are associated with sleep disturbance and a reduced quality of life. Among patients over 60 years old, the prevalence of nighttime cramps varies from 46% to 56%.

For the new study, researchers divided men and women older than 65 into two groups, according to JAMA Network. One group took oral capsules containing vitamin K2, and the other took a placebo. At the onset of the study, all participants experienced similar frequency in NLC. But during the 8-week intervention, the vitamin K2 group experienced a reduction in the frequency of their cramps, as well as in the severity and length. Best of all, no adverse effects were recorded.

“Our results demonstrated that daily vitamin K2 supplementation alleviated muscle cramps in older individuals affected by NLCs, manifested by decreased frequency, shortened duration, and weakened intensity,” wrote the study authors. “Notably, cramping frequency was significantly reduced compared to the placebo group, starting with the first week of intervention with vitamin K2.”

According to Healthline, there is no known toxicity for vitamin K2 from food or supplements. However, taking this fat-soluble vitamin may interfere with blood thinning medications like warfarin, leading to increased or decreased blood clotting.