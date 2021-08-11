5 Foods to Avoid and 5 to Enjoy Over the Age of 50

Eating after the age of 50 shifts dramatically. In order to stay healthy, experts say you should boost your intake of whole grains, leafy greens and other vegetables while eschewing processed foods.

“Unfortunately, as we age our metabolism slows, plaque tends to accumulate in our arteries, and certain organs like our kidneys, liver and pancreas may start to get a little sluggish so our diet becomes even more important,” Tara Gidus Collingwood, MS, RDN, a leading sports nutritionist and personal trainer from Orlando, Florida, tells Newsmax.

“Portion is one of the biggest things I focus on with aging clients. Instead of going on a crash diet, just eat a little less, use smaller plates or leave a few bites of food behind. Would you rather it goes on your waist or in the waste basket?”

According to AARP, here are 5 foods you should totally skip when you are over 50:

Fried foods. Preparing foods in a vat of fat is a sure-fire way to triple the calories and increase cholesterol, say nutritionists. Invest in an air fryer or grill your food instead. Sugary drinks. This includes sweetened teas, says Christine Rosenbloom, co-author of Food and Fitness After 50. “For example, the 16-ounce chai latte at Starbucks, one of its most popular drinks, has 42 grams of sugar,” she tells AARP. Read labels, she advises. “Just because a drink says ‘pure’ or ‘green tea’ or ‘honey’ doesn’t mean it has less sugar.” Packaged foods with hidden sugars. Sneaky sugars can be found in many foods besides beverages. Pasta sauces, yogurt, granola bars and other ostensibly healthy foods may contain added sugar that not only adds unnecessary calories to your diet, but increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and dementia. Again, read labels carefully to check the amount of sugar in the foods you buy. Experts say that you should not exceed 50 grams of extra sugar daily. High-sodium meals. “Seventy-five percent of people over age 60 have high blood pressure. And even if you’re on medication, you want to lower your sodium intake,” says Rosenbloom, adding that 75% of our salt intake comes from processed foods, not the salt shaker. She tells AARP that it’s important to choose products with less than 5% sodium or less. Anything in the 20% range is too high. Ultra-processed foods. Skipping foods that come out of a bag, box or can not only save you calories but improve your overall health, say experts. While minimally processed foods like bagged frozen vegetables, canned tomatoes, and frozen fruit are good choices when fresh fruit and vegetables aren’t in season, it’s cake mixes, snacks, and many frozen pizzas that contain unwanted amounts of sodium, food coloring, and preservatives that you don’t want to include in your diet. Experts say that today, the average American gets nearly 60 % of his or her calories from ultra-processed foods. Read labels, or better still, cook at home, says AARP

Nutritionist Collingwood, author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, recommends eating these 5 superfoods instead if you are over 50: