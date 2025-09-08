WATCH TV LIVE

Why You Wake Up Too Early

By    |   Monday, 08 September 2025 05:39 PM EDT

It’s frustrating to wake up too early when you’re still tired and can’t fall back asleep. Scientists call this condition late insomnia, and it becomes more common with age. The good news is that there are ways to correct it.

Unlike trouble falling asleep or waking often at night, late insomnia disrupts the last hours of rest — leaving you groggy and under-rested. According to HuffPost Life, four factors make it more common with age:

  1. Circadian rhythm changes. Dr. William Lu, a sleep specialist, explains that as we get older, our body clock shifts so we feel sleepy and wake earlier. We spend less time in deep sleep, more in lighter stages, and produce less melatonin, all of which can reduce sleep quality.
  2. Hormonal changes. Perimenopause and menopause often contribute to late insomnia in women.
  3. Depression and anxiety. Elevated early-morning cortisol, the stress hormone, is tied to both conditions and can disrupt sleep.
  4. Alcohol. Drinking too much is the most common trigger, says HuffPost Life.

To improve late insomnia, identify the cause and adjust habits. If you suspect alcohol is the issue, try skipping the nightly drink. If hot flashes wake you, give cooling sheets a try.

If you suspect stress or anxiety are the culprit, stress management helps. The Sleep Foundation recommends relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or gentle stretching before bed.

When the cause isn’t clear, practice good sleep hygiene: keep a consistent schedule, avoid caffeine and screens before bed, and create a dark, quiet environment with blackout curtains or a white noise machine.

If you are still waking up early, consult your healthcare practitioner or sleep specialist.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

