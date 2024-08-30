Tips for a Safe Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer. While the holiday originated as a national tribute to workers, it has evolved as a weekend-long celebration with friends and family.

Unfortunately, sometimes these celebrations can end in tragedy so it is important to take safety precautions.

Traveling

According to MD Now Urgent Care, holidays mean more cars on the roads and Labor Day weekend averages about 308 traffic fatalities each year. Here are some tips for safe road trips:

• Plan your route beforehand and keep your eyes off the GPS.

• Make sure you’ve had your vehicle inspected and check tire pressure.

• Carry a car emergency medical kit that is specific to your climate and surroundings.

• Keep cell phones charged and carry an extra charger for emergencies.

Grilling

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), says that fire departments nationwide go to an average of 8,900 home fires annually involving grills. And an average of 19,700 patients landed in emergency rooms because of injuries involving grilling, including more than 2,000 children under the age of five.

Gas grills cause more home fires than charcoal grills, according to Nationwide. But whatever grill you own, it is critical to take precautions using the appliance so that you and your family can enjoy a safe holiday.

• For propane grills, check the gas tank for leaks before use. Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.

• Place the grill well away from your home, deck railings, and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

• Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.

• Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area.

ׇ• If you use starter fluid when charcoal grilling, only use charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to an existing fire. When you have finished grilling, let the coals cool completely before disposing in a metal container.

• Never leave your grill unattended when in use.

Food poisoning

More than 48 million people get sick from food poisoning every year.

• Start with a clean grill. Executive chef Gerard Viverito says that stale grease can contaminate food with potential carcinogens.

• Thaw proteins completely before grilling. “That’s the best way to ensure that the food cooks evenly. Always use a meat thermometer in the thickest area to test doneness,” he says.” Healthy internal temperatures are: poultry, 180 degrees; burgers, 160 degrees; pork, 160 degrees; and steaks, 145 degrees for medium rare and 160 degrees for medium.

• Keep meat and vegetables separate on the grill. “Keep meat drippings from falling on the vegetables because they don’t cook long enough to destroy any bacteria present in the drippings,” says the expert.

• Keep food away from flies. “Use food covers to keep insects from sharing your meal and spreading germs,” warns the chef. “And if you use a spray insect repellent, keep it away and downwind from the food. “You don’t want to eat the chemicals.”

• Refrigerate all foods within two hours. Do not leave them out at room temperature, warns Dr. James Bain, of UnityPoint Health.

Outdoor activities

The long weekend is a perfect time for end-of-summer fun, so don’t spoil it with overindulging in alcohol, says MD Now. According to experts at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, be vigilant especially around water.

• Keep an eye on swimmers. Whether you are hosting an event in your backyard by the pool or out by a lake or beachfront, supervise swimmers around water. The best way to do this is to appoint someone as a lifeguard. Make sure younger children are within an arm’s reach of the water’s edge and never consume alcohol while swimming or supervising swimmers.

• Stay safe in the sun. Slather on the sunscreen to avoid dangerous burns, which can increase your risk of cancer. Consider providing shade for your guests like umbrellas or covered picnic areas to reduce sun exposure. A hat and sunglasses and special SPF clothing can provide even more protection. Reapply sunscreen every two hours.