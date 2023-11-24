×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: knee | surgery | recovery | time

New Advances Mean Many Patients Go Home Same Day After Knee Replacement

knee replacement
Knee replacement (Newsmax)

Friday, 24 November 2023 12:11 PM EST

Robert Fleetwood, 73, needed joint replacements in both knees, both to relieve his arthritis pain and to continue competing in athletic activities.

And thanks to medical advances, Fleetwood was able to go home the same day he had each knee replaced, in procedures spaced several months apart.

A knee replacement "changes your perspective on life. It makes you feel so much more alive and dynamic when you're not living with chronic pain that becomes debilitating," Fleetwood, of Stuart, Fla., said in a news release. "I'm very happy now."

People used to have to spend a night in the hospital following a knee replacement, but improvements in technology, surgery and pain management have made it possible to undergo the procedure in the morning and be back home by the evening, Dr. Martin Roche, director of joint replacement at Hospital for Special Surgery Florida in West Palm Beach, said in a hospital news release.

"We've come a long way in terms of being able to get people up and out of the hospital quickly, and that motivates them mentally, as well," Roche said.

Advances over the past five years that have led to outpatient knee replacements include:

· 3D CT scans that allow surgeons to plan highly personalized procedures beforehand.

· Surgical robotics and sensors that allow a high degree of precision and accuracy.

· Less invasive surgery that spares muscles and needs only small incisions.

· "Pre-habilitation" physical therapy that helps patients get stronger before their knee replacement.

Patients also have benefitted from longer-lasting nerve blocks and a pain management technique called multi-modal analgesia, Roche said. The technique uses various medications that target multiple pain pathways, and generally lessens the need for opioid painkillers.

Fleetwood says the surgery changed his life.

This year he participated in a 1K Navy SEAL memorial open water swim, competing with many people half his age. He came in second in his division (60 and older) and 30th overall out of about 150 swimmers.

Fleetwood also is running for exercise for the first time in more than two decades.

More information

Johns Hopkins Medicine has more about knee replacement.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Robert Fleetwood, 73, needed joint replacements in both knees, both to relieve his arthritis pain and to continue competing in athletic activities. And thanks to medical advances, Fleetwood was able to go home the same day he had each knee replaced.
knee, surgery, recovery, time
354
2023-11-24
Friday, 24 November 2023 12:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved