Kissing Boosts Your Immune System and Health

While kissing makes you feel good emotionally, it also has amazing physiological benefits that can boost your immune system and keep you healthy in many other ways.

According to The List your spit, or saliva, is full of materials that ward off bacteria, viruses, and fungi. These substances are your body's own naturally occurring bacteria and are responsible for your immune responses. Swapping spit can boost your immunity be exposing you to new germs.

Besides fighting infections, kissing helps control your autoimmune response to things like common allergies. A Japanese study revealed that people who had allergies to dust mites or pollen showed a significant reduction in allergic response after kissing for 30 minutes freely with their lover or spouse alone in a closed room while listening to soft music, says Science Direct.

Kissing can lead to a better oral hygiene. The saliva produced while kissing can get rid of harmful bacteria in your mouth that are attached to your teeth. While it is not time to throw away the toothbrush, experts say that kissing can be a valuable adjunct to your flossing routine, as per The List.

Smooching also boosts your "happy hormones." Kissing triggers a release of chemicals in your brain that leaves you feeling euphoric, according to Healthline. The chemicals include oxytocin, dopamine and serotonin that also encourage feelings of bonding and affection. They can additionally lower the levels of cortisol in your body that produces stress.

Kissing reduces your blood pressure. Andrea Demirjian, author of the book, "Kissing: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About One of Life’s Sweetest Pleasures," says that the art of kissing dilates blood vessels, so your blood flow increases throughout the body and causes a decrease in blood pressure.

When you say, "not tonight dear, I have a headache," you may be missing one of the safest and most pleasant remedies ever, according to Healthline. That same dilation of blood vessels that lowers blood pressure can also soothe headaches.

Kissing may also lower total cholesterol. A 2009 study found that couples who increased their incidence of romantic kissing showed improvement in total serum cholesterol. This can help lower your risk of heart attacks and stroke.

According to Healthline, sensuous smooching leads to increased sexual arousal and is often the woman’s motivation for wanting to have sex. Saliva contains testosterone that boosts sexual arousal. The longer you kiss, the more testosterone is released.

Last but definitely not least, kissing burns between two and 26 calories per minute depending on how passionate you are, and the energy you expend during the act. So, kiss and kiss often, it does your health good.