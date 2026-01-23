Study: Kimchi May Help Balance the Immune System

Kimchi — the spicy, salted and fermented vegetable side dish that’s a staple of Korean cuisine — is already known for its probiotic benefits.

Now, new research suggests it may also help the immune system stay balanced, boosting defenses without causing harmful overreactions.

The research, published in the journal npj Science of Food, is one of the first to examine the food's immune effects at the single-cell level, according to the team.

To conduct the study, scientists followed 39 overweight adults for 12 weeks. Participants were divided into three groups of 13 people each.

One group received a placebo, while the other two consumed kimchi powder either made from naturally fermented kimchi or kimchi fermented using a starter culture.

After the study period, researchers analyzed participants’ blood immune cells using a genetic method called single-cell RNA sequencing. This allowed them to track how individual immune cells behaved.

People who consumed kimchi showed increased activity in antigen-presenting cells, which help the body recognize bacteria and viruses and alert other immune cells.

Researchers also found healthier balance in CD4+ T cells, which play a role in both protecting the body and keeping immune responses under control.

Together, the results suggest that kimchi doesn’t simply activate the immune system. Instead, it helps the body respond when needed without causing any unnecessary inflammation.

The study also found that fermentation method mattered. Both types of kimchi helped support immune balance, but the starter-fermented version showed stronger effects, including better detection of antigens and reduced excess immune signaling.

"Our research has proven for the first time in the world that kimchi has two different simultaneous effects: activating defense cells and suppressing excessive response," Dr. Woo Jae Lee, who led the study at the World Institute of Kimchi, said in a news release. "We plan to expand international research on kimchi and lactic acid bacteria in relation to immune and metabolic health in the future."

Researchers say the findings support kimchi’s growing reputation as a functional food, as it may offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition.

Future research could explore its role in immune-related diseases and even vaccine responses.