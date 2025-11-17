WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: kids | bipolar disorder | medications | weight gain | diabetes | drug | metformin

Diabetes Drug Stops Kids' Weight Gain on Bipolar Meds

close-up of person's hand holding a prescription vial of metformin
(Adobe Stock)

Monday, 17 November 2025 11:25 AM EST

A diabetes drug can help manage weight gain among children prescribed medications to treat bipolar disorder, a new study shows.

Second-generation antipsychotics like aripiprazole, risperidone and quetiapine are often effective in treating mood disorder, but they also can lead to substantial weight gain, researchers said.

But the diabetes drug metformin helped kids manage this weight gain, researchers report in the December issue of The Lancet Psychiatry.

“The effect on weight is modest, but for most patients the benefits of metformin outweigh the risks,” said researcher Christina Klein, an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience at the University of Cincinnati.

“The suggestion is that clinicians prescribe metformin for youths who have bipolar spectrum disorders who are overweight or obese and are treated with a second-generation antipsychotic,” she said in a news release.

For the new study, researchers recruited more than 1,500 8- to 19-year-olds taking second-generation antipsychotics for bipolar disorder. All of the children were overweight or obese at the start of the study.

Half of the children were randomly selected to receive metformin and watch an educational video about diet and exercise, and the other half just watched the video.

Metformin works by reducing glucose production in the liver, decreasing glucose absorption in the intestines, and improving insulin sensitivity.

Data at six and 24 months showed that children taking metformin were more likely to avoid or minimize the weight gain associated with their psychiatric medications.

These results dovetail with recent updates in national and international guidelines supporting the use of metformin in both children and adults taking second-generation antipsychotics, researchers noted.

“The results … are consistent with recent practice guidelines and support the new standard of care — youth with overweight or obesity should be started on metformin at the same time a second-generation antipsychotic is initiated," lead researcher Dr. Melissa DelBello said in a news release. She’s chair and professor of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

DelBello noted that metformin is much more affordable and accessible than GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Zepbound, potentially making it a more feasible option for managing weight gain.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
A diabetes drug can help manage weight gain among children prescribed medications to treat bipolar disorder, a new study shows. Second-generation antipsychotics like aripiprazole, risperidone and quetiapine are often effective in treating mood disorder, but they also can...
kids, bipolar disorder, medications, weight gain, diabetes, drug, metformin, avoid
356
2025-25-17
Monday, 17 November 2025 11:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved